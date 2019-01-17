Government to help bury drowned boy

A multi-governmental task team has been established to support the family of Nsuku Mhlongo, the six-year-old boy who died in Giyani, Limpopo, after falling into an open trench last weekend.

The team - which is led by Mopani district municipality mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale - includes officials from the department of water and sanitation (DWS), provincial and local governments, Lepelle Northern Water, and community representatives.

The team has also conducted an assessment of all open trenches in the area and "immediately" closed uncovered pits to prevent more fatalities.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said yesterday that government regretted the incident and that they were committed to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

"Government ... [will] also lend a helping hand should the family decide to take legal action," Ratau said.