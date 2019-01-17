Contractor Khato Civils fired, Giyani water project stalls

One of the contractors in the controversial Giyani water project in Limpopo has been fired.

Yesterday, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) confirmed that Lepelle Northern Water had terminated its contract with Khato Civils.

The company was appointed by LTE Consulting - the main contractor - which was initially tasked with delivering the "turnkey" emergency water and sanitation project.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said they were informed that Lepelle Northern Water terminated its agreement with Khato Civils.

"Lepelle Northern Water terminated the contract because Khato Civils went off site. There were negotiations to get them back on site while we were doing the verification of the work they had billed it for the last time, before payment could be done.

"Once they could not reach an agreement, they terminated that contract with Khato Civils. Now they are in the process of appointing another one," said Ratau.

However, Lepelle Northern Water CEO Phineas Legodi disputed that they had a contract with Khato Civil, saying they only had a contract with LTE which they cancelled last year.