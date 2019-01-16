No justification for violence, says Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday lamented violence in his country, saying it was "not the Zimbabwean way".

In a statement on his official Twitter account — captioned "we are one nation, with one mission, and we will realise it together" — Mnangagwa said: "As I have said numerous times, everyone in Zimbabwe has the right to express themselves freely — to speak out, to criticise and to protest. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed is violence and vandalism instead of peaceful, legal protests."