'No intention to tamper with independence of Reserve bank', Ramaphosa assures business leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the public that there will be no change in the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank and its independence will not be tinkered.

Speaking at a business breakfast in Rosebank on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the ANC did not express an intention to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank but a wish that bank considers employment when in its monetary policy deliberations.

“There is no intention to tamper with the independence of the central bank. The wish that is expressed is that as it goes ahead with its policy decision it should also keep an eye on the issue of employment. The Reserve Bank will tell you that it is precisely what they focus on... There should not be anything that alarms any one. It would be alarming if the governing party says we want to change the mandate of the reserve bank,” Ramaphosa said.

“The governing party is actually saying we have a burning platform on the issue of unemployment, the independence, the standing and the role of the reserve bank will remain independent. There should be no debate about that.”