KZN MEC orders investigation into death of Durban metro officer hit by taxi

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has ordered a full investigation into an incident last Friday, which resulted in the death of a Durban metro police officer.

Inspector Johan Deysel was conducting a law enforcement operation outside Galleria Shopping Mall in Amanzimtoti when he was hit by a minibus taxi.

Kaunda expressed his deepest condolences to the family on behalf of the provincial government.

“Our thoughts are with Deysel’s family during this difficult period of bereavement,” Kaunda said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.