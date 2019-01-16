IFP in full song as it kicks off voter education

Hundreds of IFP supporters who gathered in front of the Durban City Hall yesterday for the launch of the party's voter registration campaign went wild when the DJ played the song Ayisoze yaphelaamandla indlovu (The elephant will never lose strength) while waiting for their leader to address them.

The IFP, founded by its veteran leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 1975, adopted the elephant as its logo in 1998. No wonder the IFP supporters sang the song with such passion. During the 2014 national election, among the songs they sang were Iyaphi indlovu? Iyaphambili (Where is the elephant going? Forward).

When Buthelezi emerged from the podium to address them, the supporters went into a frenzy and greeted him with another song: Kubi, kubi! Siyaya okhethweni (No matter how difficult it is, we're going to the election). That's how the IFP launched its voter registration campaign ahead of this year's national elections - the date of which has not yet been proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.