Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc

By Ernest Mabuza - 15 January 2019 - 19:49
Heavy rains have poured down in Limpopo.
The R37 between Motlolo and Burgersfort in Limpopo was flooded on Tuesday afternoon following heavy rains.

The Limpopo transport department said that heavy storms‚ flooding and lightning were also reported from Mokopane to Polokwane.

The department requested that sedan cars not use gravel roads.

The department also suggested an alternative route for people who needed to travel between Motlolo and Burgersfort‚ which are about 30km apart.

The South African Weather Service had earlier warned of heavy downpours in a number of areas in Limpopo.

With emergency services having spent the morning mopping up after Monday's storms‚ the weather service issued a fresh storm alert on Tuesday.

Tuesday's warnings were for heavy rain‚ damaging winds and possible hail across several provinces‚ including Gauteng.

A storm alert was issued for the whole of Gauteng for the period 3pm to 9pm.

Weather SA also warned that between midday and 11pm‚ severe thunderstorms - with possible heavy downpours‚ hail and strong winds - could erupt over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and in the northeastern parts of North West.

