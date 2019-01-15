Limpopo road flooded as heavy rains wreak havoc
The R37 between Motlolo and Burgersfort in Limpopo was flooded on Tuesday afternoon following heavy rains.
The Limpopo transport department said that heavy storms‚ flooding and lightning were also reported from Mokopane to Polokwane.
Reen en hael in Mokopane .🎥Ann Britz@SAWeatherServic @eNCAWeather @sawx_sa_weather @maroelamedia @venter_annette @AfricaWeather_ @Weather4Africa @JoelGuy_ @Beeld_Nuus pic.twitter.com/QJiYKjaxBQ— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) January 15, 2019
The department requested that sedan cars not use gravel roads.
The department also suggested an alternative route for people who needed to travel between Motlolo and Burgersfort‚ which are about 30km apart.
[Limpopo] Notice of R37 Traffic Disruption and Alternative Route. @CapricornFMNews @EnergyfmSA @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/j4DSc2Fved— Limpopo Department of Transport (@TransportLimCom) January 15, 2019
The South African Weather Service had earlier warned of heavy downpours in a number of areas in Limpopo.
With emergency services having spent the morning mopping up after Monday's storms‚ the weather service issued a fresh storm alert on Tuesday.
Warning:15/01/2019 16h00 TO:15/01/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over Elias Motsoaledi, Ephraim Mogale, Makhuduthamaga, Mookgopong, Mogalakwena and Lepele-Nkumpi local municipalities of Limpopo, with heavy downpours, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 15, 2019
Tuesday's warnings were for heavy rain‚ damaging winds and possible hail across several provinces‚ including Gauteng.
A storm alert was issued for the whole of Gauteng for the period 3pm to 9pm.
Weather SA also warned that between midday and 11pm‚ severe thunderstorms - with possible heavy downpours‚ hail and strong winds - could erupt over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and in the northeastern parts of North West.