A 30-year-old man who is suspected of killing three young girls in Secunda‚ Mpumalanga‚ will appear before the Evander Magistrate’s Court next Tuesday to apply for bail.

The man first appeared in court on Monday following his arrest on Friday.

He appeared in court again on Tuesday‚ where he faced three counts of murder‚ three counts of rape‚ three counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The man‚ who had allegedly been terrorising the community of Embalenhle‚ Secunda‚ since 2016‚ was arrested during an integrated operation comprising of members of the police‚ the department of health and the National Prosecuting Authority.