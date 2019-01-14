WATCH | State capture inquiry returns - here is what's happened so far

The public hearings into state capture will resume on January 15 2019, under deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo will not hear oral evidence on the first day, but will deal with an application of a procedural nature relating to some evidence which will be heard in the coming days.

The rest of the week will be spent hearing evidence, but there are currently no particulars of witnesses who will testify.

Hearings in 2018 placed former president Jacob Zuma and the ruling ANCparty, the African National Congress (ANC), at the heart of state capture, in part because of Zuma’s alleged actions and also in part because of the party’s inability to stand up to him and his cohorts.