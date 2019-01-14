WATCH | State capture inquiry returns - here is what's happened so far
The public hearings into state capture will resume on January 15 2019, under deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Zondo will not hear oral evidence on the first day, but will deal with an application of a procedural nature relating to some evidence which will be heard in the coming days.
The rest of the week will be spent hearing evidence, but there are currently no particulars of witnesses who will testify.
Hearings in 2018 placed former president Jacob Zuma and the ruling ANCparty, the African National Congress (ANC), at the heart of state capture, in part because of Zuma’s alleged actions and also in part because of the party’s inability to stand up to him and his cohorts.
In 2018, the commission heard explosive revelations by a number of prominent political leaders, such as Mcebisi Jonas, Nhlanhla Nene and Gwede Mantashe, among others.
Ranjeni Munusamy, an executive editor at Tiso Blackstar Group, says although some of the leaders have already appeared before the Zondo commission, there is still much to look forward to.
She said: “The issue of state enterprises is bound to be a major focus at the inquiry in 2019, because this is where the heart of state capture was.”