Student arrested at OR Tambo with R9m ditches lawyer at last minute

At the 11th hour, the South African student accused of trying to smuggle about R9m in US dollars through OR Tambo International Airport has decided to change lawyers.

This delayed proceedings in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The court has since postponed the case against Fayrooz Saleh to Wednesday to allow her new lawyer to be briefed.

The case against the 22-year-old has faced several disruptions, with the last postponement being because her then lawyer, Ori Moloi, was travelling abroad, leaving his stand-in to request a postponement on his behalf.

Magistrate Veena Krishna had expressed her disapproval of Moloi, saying it was "unacceptable".

Saleh was arrested at the airport on September 11, 2018 as she was about to depart for Hong Kong.