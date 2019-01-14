Solidarity launches 'legal action' over Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension

Trade union Solidarity will on Tuesday announce the legal action to be taken to have the suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen lifted.

Barkhuizen was suspended last Thursday after a photo of four black children sitting at a separate table behind a door away from white pupils in a Grade R class at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke went viral.

The North West school last week dismissed any allegations of discrimination or racism at the school.

“(On Tuesday)‚ trade union Solidarity and suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen will address a joint press conference on recent events at the town’s primary school‚” the union said in a statement.