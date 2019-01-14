No honour for Chippa Masinga in his hometown, although a hero abroad

Bafana Bafana legend Philemon "Chippa" Masinga died yesterday after a long battle with cancer.

The 49-year-old Masinga died at a Johannesburg hospital.

President of the South African Masters and Legend Football Association Buddha Mathathe said: "He is gone. Our legend is gone... It is not right.

"It is such a tragic loss for the family and for the entire country," he said.

"He is no ordinary legend, he was an international legend."

Masinga was admitted to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp last month and then later moved to Parktown.

In his hometown of Khuma, a small mining town outside Klerksdorp in the North West, residents flocked in their numbers into his parents' home after hearing about his death.

His friends, people who grew up with him, said he was a living legend who was enthusiastic to revive the ghost town he grew up in.

Even though his family had asked to be given time to mourn, the residents who camped outside his home started relating stories of how they remembered him.

Former Jomo Cosmos player Lesedi Tlisane was among the first people to arrive at his home.

He said "Chippa", as he was affectionately known, was a mentor to many youngsters in Khuma.

"He wanted to see young people develop, he pushed where he could and funded many township organisations," he said.