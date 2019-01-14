Mayor hurting after sons' fatal car accident

"I just pray to God that He receives them. If indeed there is a place called heaven, these two won't miss it."

These were the words of OR Tambo district municipality mayor Nomakhosazana Meth, who shared her pain at losing two sons in a tragic accident just days into the new year.

Bradley Meth, 18, and Ndipheleke Diko, 21, were involved in a fatal crash on a sharp bend on the N2 between Payne location and Ultra City near Mthatha on January 5.

The boys had been travelling with their cousin and a friend in a double-cab bakkie when they crashed. Bradley and Ndipheleke were killed and other two were treated and discharged from hospital after sustaining minor injuries.