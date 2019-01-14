Judge implies dad could rape daughter

A father who is fighting for the custody of his two-year-old daughter has laid a complaint against the presiding judge for allegedly insinuating that he could rape his child.

The Thohoyandou-based father lodged the grievance with the Judicial Commission Services on December 8 against a Limpopo High Court judge.

The father wants the judge to recuse himself from presiding over his matter following remarks he apparently made in his chambers on the eve of the hearing and repeated during court proceedings.

In a letter of complaint to the commission, the 44-year-old father said he had filed an application for custody and access to his daughter, whose mother has died.

He said the matter was heard in court on December 4 and it was postponed to next month.

"The matter went before the judge, who made comments that are unethical for someone hearing the complaint I brought before the court. The judge made remarks that portray me, the father of the child, as a 'cock' and my daughter as 'chick', which the cock can't feed," he said.

"His comments mean that cocks are either dangerous or reckless, therefore they don't feed their chicks [even] though he cited certain cultures as a reason to say this," he said.

The father said the judge's statement indicated that he also subscribed to such beliefs because the day before the hearing in his chambers, he had apparently gone further than "feeding" and implied rape.