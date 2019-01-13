Wounded robbery suspect arrested in hospital bed by Gauteng police

An attempted robbery suspect was twice unlucky when he was nabbed by Gauteng police on Saturday morning, after being shot by members of the public who refused to stand by and watch a crime in progress.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, the suspect was arrested just after 9am in hospital following an intensive manhunt by police.

Masondo said the suspect and his accomplice allegedly tried to rob a petrol station in Amalgam, Johannesburg, just after 11pm the previous night.

“It is alleged that two armed suspects entered the shop at a petrol station on Main Reef Road, Amalgam, and demanded cash at gunpoint. It is reported that a shootout ensued between the robbers and patrons who were in the shop, after which one suspect was fatally shot (and killed) and another suspect fled the scene on foot,” Masondo said.