SA government in contact with local man held on terror charges in Mozambique

International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the SA government is in contact with maritime businessman Andre Hanekom who has been arrested on terrorism charges in Mozambique.

“We are aware of the fact that a South African national, Mr Hanekom, has been held by the Mozambican government.

“Our ambassador in Mozambique has managed to locate Mr Hanekom and has communicated both with the family and ourselves where he’s being held and he’s made himself available to interact with Mr Hanekom so we can give all the necessary support to him,” Sisulu said at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday.