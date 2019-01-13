23 Limpopo church congregants arrested after violent weekend rampage

Congregants who assaulted each other and damaged vehicles during a rampage at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Limpopo at the weekend have been arrested.

The police in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane said on Sunday they had arrested 23 members of the church aged between 14 and 23 for various offences, including public violence.

The arrests follow violence between congregants on Saturday, January 12, at about 3pm at Danisani village in the Mapela area.

"It is alleged that two rival groups of the church had an altercation during a church service where other members went on the rampage and started assaulting several people and damaged vehicles which were parked within the church premises," police said in a statement.