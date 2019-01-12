Ruling ANC kickstarts S.Africa election season with slew of pledges

At the legislative level, that would put it on a par with its performance in 2014, when it picked up 62 percent.

In South Africa's parliament, the party which holds a majority of seats also selects the president.

The forecast upswing is pinned on the appointment of moderate pro-business reformer Ramaphosa as president after ANC lawmakers forced Zuma to resign as corruption scandals piled up.

In an address earlier this week marking 107 years since the party was founded, Ramaphosa admitted that in "recent times, our movement has fallen short of our people's expectations".

And at a dinner on Friday night he said some South Africans "tell harrowing stories about what has not changed" since the end of apartheid in 1994.

"Our manifesto is a coherent and bold plan for a better life for all, addressing the persistent realities of unemployment, poverty and inequality," he said.

The ANC now has a clear plan to boost the economy, create jobs and reduce inequality, he said.

"We will step up the fight against corruption throughout society and safeguard the integrity of the state".

Tens of thousands of party activists dressed mostly in yellow party colours converged at the 85,000-seater soccer stadium in the coastal city of Durban for the launch of the manifesto where they danced to music.

In a noisy and colourful display, dozens of motorbike riders flying ANC flags, circled the pitch - revving up their bikes to chants and applause from supporters on the terraces.