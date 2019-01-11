ANC bans 'divisive' T-shirts at ANC manifesto rally

The ANC says anyone who wears a "divisive" T-shirt at its manifesto launch rally at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday will be guilty of a form of sabotage - and security personnel will deal with them.

Party secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Friday during a media briefing that people wearing T-shirts with insulting slogans or divisive messages will be barred from the stadium.

The party will also ban placards that show division.

This comes as party leaders repeatedly asked supporters this week to not "disrespect" President Cyril Ramaphosa at the rally.