Will the world's richest man have to give his ex-wife half? Twitter reacts to Jeff Bezos's divorce

Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years announce their divorce and Twitter is curious about how they'll spilt their estate.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced his divorce from wife MacKenzie - and Twitter wants to know if he will have to give her half his wealth.



In a statement on his Twitter account, Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that he and his wife of 25 years are splitting.

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the two said in a joint statement.