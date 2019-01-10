South Africa

Will the world's richest man have to give his ex-wife half? Twitter reacts to Jeff Bezos's divorce

By Odwa Mjo - 10 January 2019 - 12:26
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, have announced their divorce. They say they will remain 'treasured friends'.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, have announced their divorce. They say they will remain 'treasured friends'.
Image: AFP/Joe Klamar

Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years announce their divorce and Twitter is curious about how they'll spilt their estate.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced his divorce from wife MacKenzie - and Twitter wants to know if he will have to give her half his wealth.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that he and his wife of 25 years are splitting. 

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the two said in a joint statement. 

In the wake of the divorce, many on social media have been questioning how the couple will split their assets.

According to Bloomberg, an even split of  the Amazon founder's  US $137bn stash would make MacKenzie Bezos the richest woman in the world, walking away with almost $69bn.

Bezos currently has a 16% stake in the company. He also owns newspaper The Washington Post which he bought in 2013 for $250m  and aerospace company Blue Origin, according to Forbes.

"Jeff Bezos" trended on Twitter soon after the announcement, and many were curious about how much of his wealth he would have to share with his soon-to-be ex. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks ...
Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
X