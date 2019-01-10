'Pay for yourselves or watch on TV' - ANC Western Cape to ordinary members

The ANC in the Western Cape has told its members that it will not be sending any buses to the ANC anniversary celebrations to be held in Durban on Saturday.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs wrote to members on Monday Jaanuary 7 telling them to make their own travel arrangements or watch the event on TV in groups.

Called for comment‚ Jacobs referred questions to provincial spokesperson Dennis Cryuwagen‚ who would not confirm nor deny claims of financial constraints being behind the move.

Cruywagen instead said the ANC in the Western Cape was preoccupied with its mission to wrestle power away from the DA in the upcoming general and provincial elections.