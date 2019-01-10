Minister steps into varsity dispute

The chairman of council of the University of Limpopo has three working days to respond to allegations of administrative injustices and collapse of governance at the university.

Higher education minister Naledi Pandor confirmed yesterday that she received a complaint in July last year from Professor Johannes Tsheola, suspended dean of faculty of law and management, who made serious allegations against the university's vice-chancellor and principal Mahlo Mokgalong.

Higher education spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said Tsheola made several allegations including the collapse of institutional governance and academic governance, unlawful conduct and disregard of the rule of law at the university.

"The complaint was also sent to the public protector but the office advised him to exhaust all internal avenues before escalating the matter," he said.

Pandor wrote a letter last year to the chairperson of council Prof Pandelani Nefolovhodwe requesting him to respond to all the issues raised by Tsheola.