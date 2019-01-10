Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher who separated grade R learners by race has been suspended

The teacher at the center of the learner separation controversy at the Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke has been placed on suspension.

This was confirmed by North West Education MEC Sello Lehari this morning. Lehari said the teacher from the classroom where the children were separated was suspended with immediate effect while the investigations were ongoing.

Lehari’s visit to the school followed an uproar caused by an image of grade R learners who were separated by race on their first day of school.

This morning, parents of both white and black pupils as well as political party members gathered outside the school.

A group of parents of white pupils drove over the school fence with their bakkies and took away their children, saying they were rescuing them from angry protesters.