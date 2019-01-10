Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher who separated grade R learners by race has been suspended
The teacher at the center of the learner separation controversy at the Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke has been placed on suspension.
This was confirmed by North West Education MEC Sello Lehari this morning. Lehari said the teacher from the classroom where the children were separated was suspended with immediate effect while the investigations were ongoing.
Lehari’s visit to the school followed an uproar caused by an image of grade R learners who were separated by race on their first day of school.
This morning, parents of both white and black pupils as well as political party members gathered outside the school.
A group of parents of white pupils drove over the school fence with their bakkies and took away their children, saying they were rescuing them from angry protesters.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, some of the white parents said that black parents who are not happy about how the school operates, must take their children to township schools.
“If you are not happy here, take your child to another school, nobody is forcing you. Now they want to make this as if its racism, everyone just wants to make white people racists, we are not racists, we just want what was best for our children,” one parent said.
They said Schweizer Reneke has one white dominated primary school and plenty of black dominated schools.
“Blacks don’t put their children first, we put our children first, and their safety and education comes first. This is the only white dominated school in this town. There are over ten schools at the township, if they are not happy let them take their children there,” the other one said.
Other residents said they have been complaining about racism in that school but nothing changed.
They said they started experiencing racism at that school in 2008. One of the residents, Kabelo Zondo said they have been complaining about this.
“I remember in 2008, We left township schools at that time and protested at this school because we wanted this to end as this is also a government school,” he said.
He said at that time, black and white children were not sharing a classroom.
Zondo said after the protest, little changed.
“Now they combined all children, but still whites sit at a separate row or tables while blacks were sitting on their own, that, is also racism,” he said.
Another resident Tshepo Mmusi said the situation was so bad that when there was a school trip, blacks were ferried in their own bus whilst whites were transported in a different bus.
He said the school also has two different lunch breaks. One for black pupils and one for white pupils.