First day of school teary for little Tshono

Little Tshono's first day of school seemed a little stressful because other children around her were crying.

Tshono, 5, of Hammanskraal, was one of thousands of children across Gauteng who where making their way to school for the first time.

The grade R pupil who was decked out in a white shirt and blue skirt arrived at the Sekampaneng Primary School accompanied by her two older siblings and parents yesterday.

The school was abuzz with parents and their children walking in while others could be seen crying as their mothers ushered them into the classrooms.

Tshono's mother Julia said her daughter had woken up at 5.30am to prepare for her first day.

"She was calm [in] the morning and during breakfast, and talked about [how she was] looking forward to her first day at school. But when we arrived here and she saw other children crying she also started to cry," Julia said.

When Sowetan attempted to ask Tshono questions about her first day at school, she looked away shyly. Her eyes had gone red from all the crying.

She opened her pink school bag and started eating a sandwich from her lunch box. When asked if she was happy to be at school, she just shook her head.