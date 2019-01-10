Ex-Mozambique finance minister's court case postponed - legal team

The court hearing of former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who faces charges of fraud and money laundering, has been postponed until Jan. 18, a member of his legal team said on Thursday.

Chang, who denies wrongdoing, has been in custody in South Africa since Dec. 29, when he was arrested on U.S. charges related to his alleged role in a scandal involving $2 billion (R27.98 billion) in fraudulent loans.