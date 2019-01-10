South Africa

Ex-Mozambique finance minister's court case postponed - legal team

By Reuters - 10 January 2019 - 14:10
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrates court to fight extradition to the United states on Wednesday.
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrates court to fight extradition to the United states on Wednesday.
Image: Wikus DE WET / AFP

The court hearing of former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who faces charges of fraud and money laundering, has been postponed until Jan. 18, a member of his legal team said on Thursday.

Chang, who denies wrongdoing, has been in custody in South Africa since Dec. 29, when he was arrested on U.S. charges related to his alleged role in a scandal involving $2 billion (R27.98 billion) in fraudulent loans.

Former Mozambican finance minister's lawyers to challenge his detention in South Africa

Former Mozambican finmin's lawyers to challenge his detention in South Africa
News
2 days ago

Next week's hearing in South Africa is expected to see his legal team apply for bail, after unsuccessfully fighting his detention using technical arguments.

The United States is also seeking the extradition of three former Credit Suisse bankers and has arrested the lead salesman of Abu Dhabi-based holding company Privinvest, who it says are also implicated. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks ...
Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
X