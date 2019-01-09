Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa off to five countries as economy hits crisis levels

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will kick off the new year by travelling to five countries in a bid to attract foreign investment, his spokesperson, George Charamba, said.

Charamba told state media on Wednesday that Mnangagwa would travel to Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan next week and would also attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.

"The whole idea is to put Zimbabwe firmly on the map so we leave behind us the dark days when we were perceived as a pariah state. In all our interactions, we are putting in the forefront the need to attract and secure investments as well as co-operation in order to grow and transform our economy," the Herald newspaper quoted Charamba as saying.

However Mnangagwa’s whirlwind tour comes at a time when citizens are most burdened by the worsening economic environment.