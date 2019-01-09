Vow to shepherd Bushiri out of SA

The SA National Civic Organisation in Tshwane has vowed to push ahead with its protests aimed at pushing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri out of the country.

The threat comes after, three of Sanco members appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday on charges of public violence. They were released on R500 bail each.

Sanco members clashed with the police during a protest against Bushiri and his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church.

The protests were sparked by the death of three women in a stampede at the church during a service on December 28. Nine other congregants were injured as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The women were identified as Patricia Pringane, 59, Matshila Sarah Mohlala, 69, and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi, 60.

Abraham Mashishi, treasurer of Sanco in Tshwane, accuses the ECG of not complying with the safety requirements for the number of people that attend the church service weekly.

"Immediately after people died he just took those people who died in the stampede to a private mortuary which is wrong," Mashishi said.

He said they were not happy with the way Bushiri treated people because he failed to ensure that there were proper means to control the large crowd of people that attend his church services.