S.Africa, Zambia call for speedy finalisation of DRCongo vote result

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu on Wednesday called on electoral officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo to quickly wrap up the vote collation and release the presidential election results.

The two leaders held emergency talks in Pretoria as the release of the results of the vote - which has been postponed three times over the last two years - was further delayed.

Tensions have increased as international pressure mounts to publish the outcome in a country where past elections were marred by violence.

"The two presidents have called on CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission) to speedily finalise the vote tabulation and release the election results in order to maintain the credibility of elections," South Africa's foreign affairs ministry said.

The leaders "underscored that the delay in releasing the results of the elections can lead to suspicions and compromise peace and stability of the country".