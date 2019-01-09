S.Africa court backs arrest of Mozambique ex-minister

A South African judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of the arrest of Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang, who was detained at Johannesburg airport over alleged secret loans to Mozambican state companies totalling $2 billion (R27.98 billion).

Chang's lawyers argued that his detention by South Africa on a US extradition request was illegal.

But judge Sagra Subroyen dismissed the application at Johannesburg's Kempton Park magistrates court, saying "this court agrees with the state to consider that the arrest warrant is valid".

Chang, who was Mozambique's finance minister between 2005 and 2015, is accused by US authorities of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

Between 2013 and 2014, Mozambique state-owned security companies borrowed about $2 billion (R27.98 billion) from foreign lenders, but the government only disclosed most of the debt to the International Monetary Fund in 2016.