Bushiri to meet Sanco as pressure mounts on him to go

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) will be facilitating talks between the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering church.

This comes amid protests calling for the church to be shut down.

Sanco is believed to be involved in the protests.

"In line with its mandate, the commission has called for a mediation meeting between the Enlightened Christian Gathering [church] and Sanco on January 10 2019," the commission said.

There have been several protests and growing calls for the Malawian pastor to close his church doors and leave the country.

This was fuelled by the deaths of three church members, killed in a stampede ahead of a church service last month.