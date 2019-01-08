WATCH | Gunshots have robbers running for cover

The five suspects armed with handguns ordered the driver and two passengers to get out of the car.

In the video‚ some suspects surround the car they stopped before someone shoots at them. They duck and run to the bakkie for cover before speeding off.

“Several shots were fired at the suspects and passengers. No one was injured‚” De Bruyn said.

De Bruyn said it was unclear who had shot at the suspects and passengers. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A case of of armed robbery and attempted has been opened. No one has been arrested.