Blind teacher graduates with multiple distinctions

When Judas Mudala turned blind from glaucoma as a teenager he believed his dreams of becoming a teacher were shattered.

However, through hard work and dedication, Mudala went on to obtain a teaching degree with 15 distinctions over four years of his course.

Mudala from Luphisi village outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga, had to leave school aged 16 due to having to regularly visit doctors. He then decided that he wanted to be a DJ.

"I was 16 doing grade 12 in March 1998 when my eyes started being painful and burning and I had to be admitted to hospital," he said.

Mudala said he thought his dreams in education were over and he tried his luck in a music career.

"I became a DJ for locals as blind as I was. I kept on going to the government complex looking for gigs from [various] departments until I met officials from the department of education who encouraged me to study and they promised to fund my education," he said.

He finished his grade 12 in 2013 and was enrolled at the University of Free State the following year.

"When I got to the university at first it was hard because I'm not familiar with Braille but I had a voice application which helped me."

He hit the ground running and achieved high marks and even distinctions.

"I'm proud that now I'm a qualified teacher with a degree which I'm going to use transferring my skills to young people," Mudala said.