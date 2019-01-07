Two sons of Eastern Cape mayor killed in crash hours after receiving matric results

Two sons of the mayor of the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape died hours after receiving their matric results, the municipality said.

Spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said the incident happened on January 4 2019 in Mthatha.

“One of the boys had been adopted by the mayor, while the other was her biological, last-born son,” said Lungisa.

The boys were aged 18 and 23.

The siblings had been travelling with their cousin and a friend in a double-cab bakkie when the crashed occurred.

“The cousin and friend are in hospital fighting for their lives,” Lungisa said.

“This is a huge loss, not only for the executive mayor, Cllr Nomakhosazana Meth, and the Meth family, but the district as a whole, as these were the young men who just received their matric results,” said Lungisa.

“The leadership and the people of the district are with the Meth family during this time of sadness and sorrow. It notes that this should have been the moment to celebrate Cllr Meth’s immense work towards the improvement of matric within the region, as she had been the ambassador of education in the region, inculcating the efforts of promoting education as a societal matter.

“The district therefore wishes to convey its deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Meth family. May the souls of the dearly departed rest in eternal peace,” Lungisa added.

The brothers will be buried on January 18 2019.