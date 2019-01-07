No surprise as dysfunctional school scores 0% for matric results

A former pupil at the perennial underperforming Senwane secondary school at GaMolekwa in Waterberg district in Limpopo is not surprised that all the pupils who wrote their matric examinations last year failed.

Lucky Ratime, who passed his matric in 2014, attributed the poor performance to a lack of teachers and resources.

The school, situated about 70km northwest of Mokopane, has been performing badly over the past few years.

With only 12 pupils writing matric last year, the school, was among three schools that produced a 0% matric pass rate in the province.

The other schools were Letshega-Malokwane secondary in the Sekhukhune district and Ramoroke in the Capricorn district.

Ratime, 23, said Senwane school was experiencing a serious shortage of teachers. In his matric year he was among 16 pupils who wrote the final exams at the school.

Ten pupils passed, with only two obtaining bachelor passes. Ratime obtained a senior certificate.

"The school has been operating with only five teachers since 2016 and no efforts had been made to bring new teachers to help pupils," he said.