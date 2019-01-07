Man survives being burnt with petrol

A 38-year-old Sowetan who was abducted, beaten, burnt and left for dead in what he believes was a tragic case of mistaken identity - is slowly regaining his memory.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he believed a group of about nine men who nearly killed him, had mistaken him for someone else who shares the same name with him in Zola.

For more than a year, he struggled to remember what had happened to him after he was abducted two years ago in March in an assault in a veld next to the Jabulani hostel in Soweto. The attack left him severely scarred.

He spent 11 months recovering in hospital recovering, and thanks to two sessions of trauma counselling.

He has been feeling better and regaining his memory.

Speaking about the incident for the first time, he told Sowetan yesterday the attack had left him with third degree burns on his upper body, and had suffered worse burn wounds on his left leg which had to be amputated.

He also lost two fingers on his right hand.

He said a man unknown to him called him while he was walking towards a shop in his neighbourhood on the evening of March 13 2017.

He said they forced him into the vehicle.

"This guy called my name and I responded, but I was dragged into the taxi and assaulted by a group before I could explain to him that there are two in this neighbourbood with that name," he said.