Man accused of raping three children remanded in custody

The granny to two of the victims said it was about 10pm when they noticed that the children were not around, noting that they had thought the children had fallen asleep in the backroom. On realisation that they were missing, a search started.

The granny said the accused brought the children home minutes after the family started searching for them. The girls explained that Letsholo had been raping them and that he threatened them with a knife.

On Monday, Itsoseng community members picketed outside court pleading for the accused not to be released on bail. Among them was Moleko Senatla who later said they were happy bail was denied. “We are happy he's been kept in custody,” he said.

The case was postponed to April 23.