Man accused of raping three children remanded in custody
The Itsoseng Magistrate's Court in North West has denied bail for a man accused of raping three young girls in December. Clement Letsholo, 53, was arrested on December 22 after he allegedly lured the girls, aged between six and nine years, to his house and raped them. The alleged attack happened when the victims' parents were attending a wedding next door.
Called to the stand on Monday, investigating officer Itumeleng Letshoo told the court that it was not advisable to release the accused on bail. Letsholo survived an attack by members of the community after a relative of one of the children discovered he had allegedly raped them. Letshoo also told the court that he was still waiting for DNA test results due in the next two months.
The granny to two of the victims said it was about 10pm when they noticed that the children were not around, noting that they had thought the children had fallen asleep in the backroom. On realisation that they were missing, a search started.
The granny said the accused brought the children home minutes after the family started searching for them. The girls explained that Letsholo had been raping them and that he threatened them with a knife.
On Monday, Itsoseng community members picketed outside court pleading for the accused not to be released on bail. Among them was Moleko Senatla who later said they were happy bail was denied. “We are happy he's been kept in custody,” he said.
The case was postponed to April 23.