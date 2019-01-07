KZN police investigate suspected arson attacks at two schools

Police are probing the torching of two KwaZulu-Natal schools, one a state-of-the-art facility which has been broken into 16 times in two years.

Provincial education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the administration block of Mvuzo High School, in the Pietermaritzburg township of France, was set alight on January 6 2019, a few weeks after a warning was posted on the school walls.

It read: “We are tired of being failed, should we fail again you will see.”

“This is a state-of-the-art, brand new school, which was opened in 2017. Since that time to date, it has been broken into 16 times. Just this December it was broken into three times,” said Mahlambi.

He said textbooks and stationery were spared in the fire, because they had been stored in a strongroom.

They have been taken to a nearby primary school for safekeeping.