ANC not ready to reveal parly list

"Vetting may include removing names because there's a means test that individuals must meet [and] we are not at that stage now," Kodwa said.

"That includes criminal records, people who have a history of fostering divisions, people who have been to the disciplinary committee of the ANC [and] people who can't pass the test of the integrity of the ANC," he said.

Kodwa was addressing the media yesterday at the conclusion of the ANC's two-day national list conference at Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

He said candidates who made it to the 200 list will be submitted to the IEC by the end of the month after the national executive committee gives the approval.

Acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said a reserve list will come into play in the event that a member resigns or dies, which will fill up that space.

He said any member on the list must enhance the integrity of the party as well as be electable in terms of the guidelines.