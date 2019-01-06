Woman shot in house break-in in Midrand.

A 54-year-old woman was left in a critical condition after being shot in the chest in an apparent house break-in in Glenferness in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, in the early hours of Sunday, paramedics said.

Her husband was also assaulted during the attack.

“An off-duty ER24 paramedic living in the area was first on the scene just after 1 am after being alerted to the situation by the local neighbourhood watch,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

“Treatment was started immediately and continued by advanced life support once they arrived. The husband had suffered lacerations to the head. Both were transported to a private hospital in Fourways, Johannesburg,” Campbell added.

In a separate incident, a man believed to be in his mid-30s was wounded in an alleged car hijacking on the corner of 1st Avenue and 5th Street in Maraisburg, West of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening, Campbell said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived just before 9pm to find the man lying on the pavement in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to his leg. After he was stabilised he was rushed to a private hospital in the area.”

- TMG Digital