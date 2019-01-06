South Africa

Woman injured as car ploughs through lounge window

By Staff Reporter - 06 January 2019 - 14:28
A woman was injured when a car ploughed through a wall and her lounge window in Sophiatown, Johannesburg.
A car driver, who apparently suffered a seizure and blacked out, crashed through the boundary wall of a home in Toby Street in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, on Sunday, injuring a woman sitting in her lounge. 

Paramedics arrived at 11:26am to find the vehicle lodged partway through the front window of the house, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

“Both the 63-year-old driver and the 28-year-old woman were taken to hospitals in the area, where they were treated for moderate injuries.  

“Saps were on the scene for further investigation,” Campbell said. 

