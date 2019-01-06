Police on Sunday confirmed the identity of the three women killed in a stampede at controversial pastor Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria last week.

The eldest of the victims was 69-year-old Matshila Sarah Mohlala. Captain Augustine Selepe said Mohlala was from Soshanguve and had been positively identified by her relatives.

The other two victims were 60-year-old Lehlagola Maria Segodi from Lephalale in Limpopo and 59-year-old Nondumiso Patricia Pringane‚ who was from the Western Cape.

“[Pringane was] from Nyanga east in Cape Town. She was positively identified by her sister‚” Selepe said.

The three lost their lives when an apparent stampede broke out at Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church on December 28 2018.

Following the incident‚ police said that they had only learnt of the stampede‚ which also resulted in several injuries‚ the next day.