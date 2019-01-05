Two suspects arrested for two murders in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ which police believe might have been gang-related‚ will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The killings took place in June and December last year.

The suspects were arrested in Westbury on Friday morning.

“The anti-gang and drug unit arrested two men aged 23 and 26 suspected to be behind the murder of two people in Westbury‚” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Friday.