S.African accused in Mozambique jihadist case 'innocent': wife

The wife of a South African who was identified by Mozambique prosecutors this week as a leader of a jihadist group, on Saturday dismissed the allegations against her husband as "nonsense".

The man, 60-year-old Andre Mayer Hanekom who runs a maritime business in the northern town of Palma, was arrested in August.

He was named by prosecutors on Monday as one of the leaders of a jihadist group operating in the country's gas-rich north, alongside two Tanzanian nationals and two locals.

For more than a year, Mozambique has been rocked by an Islamist insurgency in the northern coastal province of Cabo Delgado, which has rich offshore gas deposits. Despite a crackdown, scores of civilians and police have been killed.

But Hanekom's wife Francis on Saturday dismissed the allegations against him, insisting he had "nothing to do" with any jihadist groups.

"It is nonsense," she told AFP by phone, saying charges against him had been trumped up by the authorities. "He is not interested in politics."