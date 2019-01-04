Two men critically injured in Bloemfontein plane crash

Two men, believed to be in their 50s, were left critically injured on Friday afternoon following a light aircraft crash in Bloemfontein.

The plane crashed into a field near Swanepoel Street at about 1.40pm, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

ER24 paramedics as well as the Free State emergency services and Life Healthcare responded to the crash.

"On arrival, paramedics found the wrecked aircraft in the field. Two men, believed to be in their 50s, were found lying trapped inside the wreckage. The provincial EMS utilised various rescue tools to free both men from the aircraft," said Meiring.