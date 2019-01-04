Specialists to boost Limpopo health - Province reveals 28 new recruits

Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba has vowed to halve surgical backlogs with the recent appointment of more than 20 medical specialists.

Ramathuba said the province has about 2,500 patients who need to undergo medical surgery due to unfilled vacancies. She said there were also 20,000 patients on a waiting list for eye operations.

Speaking in Polokwane yesterday where the department announced the appointment of 28 medical specialists, Ramathuba said they had hired specialists including radiologists, nephrologists, gynaecologists and oncologists between November and December.

"Some of the specialists had already resumed duty; only 11 will be starting this month," she said.

Ramathuba addressed the newly appointed specialists, requesting them to ensure that the skills they possessed were also passed on to younger professionals.

"Whatever you need to save lives in those hospitals you must tell me or the officials you see here because we don't want you to leave. We also want you to transfer those skills to the University of Limpopo's medical school."