Do you have good cause? Cyril Ramaphosa on #FeesMustFall amnesty request

A blanket amnesty cannot be granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa but the government will consider a properly motivated application for pardons for convicted #FeesMustFall student activists‚ the presidency has signalled.

Presidency director-general Dr Cassius Lubisi on Wednesday accepted a memorandum from student activists‚ who arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria after marching from KwaZulu-Natal.

Lubisi referred the group to the offer extended five months ago by minister of justice and correctional services Michael Masutha to help #FeesMustFall activists comply with the procedures required for amnesty applications.