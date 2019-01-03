Call for six out of 10 schools in SA to become technical schools

Six out of 10 schools in South Africa need to become technical schools.

That was the view of basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Thursday during a technical briefing in Midrand ahead of the release of the 2018 matric results.

“We need to change, to move towards making sure that 60% of our schools offer technical, occupational as well as technical vocational skills … to create the skills and competencies that would afford economic growth in our country,” he said.

There are 25,762 schools in the country - 23,796 public and 1,996 private. And there are 1,010 technical high schools.