On Thursday‚ the party briefed the media about a week of activities planned in and around Durban to commemorate the party’s 107th birthday next Tuesday and the launch of its election manifesto on January 12.

Mbalula said ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would give a proper account of what the party had done and what it planned to do while “acknowledging the challenges we had”.

“There were mistakes that were committed but that’s why the ANC has been on the path of recovering lost ground‚” he said.

Mbalula conceded that there had been a perception that the ANC and its leaders were arrogant and did not deal with challenges raised and protested about.

“There are challenges that we had to deal with as a party which we were sjamboked about … we had to deal with issue of Nkandla‚” he said.

Mbalula said Ramaphosa would be frank in his address‚ saying: “The road has not been easy and we learnt through our mistakes”.

The ANC is expecting that the main rally at the Moses Mabhida stadium will attract over 85‚000 supporters from across the province.

“Buses in excess of 1‚300 have been organised to transport people from all provinces. Trains have also been organised to transport people from different parts of the KZN province‚” Mbalula said.

Ramaphosa will address the main January 8 celebrations in Inanda‚ eThekwini‚ while other ANC leaders will address mini rallies in all 11 regions in the province.

Next Friday‚ a preview of the manifesto will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.