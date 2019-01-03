All aboard for the first De Lille vs DA spat of 2019

A brief suspension of hostilities between ousted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and her successors has ended with the new year less than three days' old.

Brett Herron unleashed the first volley of 2019 on Wednesday, slamming his successor as mayoral committee for transport for the "collapse" of the city's Dial-a-Ride transport service for disabled and partially mobile citizens.

"Denying this service leaves people stranded and unable to get to and from work on the first working day of the new year. It is shameful and uncaring," said Herron, who joined the DA with De Lille and has now followed her to the Good party after she was ousted as mayor.