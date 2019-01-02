Student activists who participated in an historic walk from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng are planning to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The activists‚ who have been walking for 15 days‚ are calling on Ramaphosa to free Khanya Cekeshe‚ who is serving a five-year prison sentence for setting a police van alight during the #FeesMustFall protests in 2016.

The delegation is led by Bonginkosi Khanyile.